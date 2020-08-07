Saracen Casino Resort says it will hire 800 in Pine Bluff

National-World

PINE BLUFF, AR (KFSM) — aracen Casino Resort said Thursday it will hire approximately 800 new workers in the next few weeks as it prepares for an upcoming grand opening in early October.

“The heart and soul of the resort property will be its team members, about 1,200 in all,” said John L. Berrey, the outgoing chairman of the Quapaw Nation, developers and owners of the upscale resort. “Of the entire development process – years of planning, building, the hard work, numerous challenges and all the excitement – these 1,200 jobs and the lives they impact are what mean the most to me. It really tugs at my heart.”

Berrey said there have been about 300 jobs in place since last October when the nearby Saracen Annex and Q-Store opened on the east side of Pine Bluff just off of U.S. Highway 65-B across from the Pines Mall. Additionally, more than 50 supervisor- and manager-level team members were recently added to prepare the various departments and training programs ahead of the resort’s opening.

