USS Constitution reopens to public after being closed for pandemic

BOSTON (WCVB ) — The USS Constitution has reopened for tours after being closed for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Old Ironsides” reopened Friday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The museum was also supposed to open Friday, but officials said they need “a little more time to implement our new visitor enhancements” and expect it to open within a few days.

All guests will be required to wear a face covering, and groups will be limited to 25 people or less to promote social distancing.

“We are focusing on the unforgettable experience of coming aboard USS Constitution and walking through the gun deck where hundreds of sailors fought and sacrificed to defend our young country in the early 19th century,” said Cmdr. John Benda, USS Constitution’s 76th commanding officer.

USS Constitution closed to public visitation in March to reduce exposure to COVID-19, and the crew began offering virtual tours.

The USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 until 1855. The ship was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 enemy vessels.

It earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off its wooden hull.

The museum collects, preserves and interprets the stories of the ship and its crew.

Visits will last about 30 minutes, and the ship’s crew will clean and sanitize surfaces and handrails between visitor groups.

