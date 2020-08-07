Yard signs show support to ‘Back the Blue’

National-World

BACK MOUNTAIN, PA (WNEP) — Many people display yard signs to share messages or show support for causes they believe in. This is the case with these “Back the Blue” signs created by Your Dash 365, a nonprofit benefiting first responders and AMP Global Strategies, a communications company, located in the Back Mountain.

“We always have supported law enforcement and emergency services. We thank them for the jobs they do every day. This particular one helps benefit the Troop P Camp Cadet Program and also the Back Mountain Police Association, two organizations doing a nice job for the kids and the community,” explained Alan Pugh of AMP Global Strategies.

Similar signs are popping up around the borough of Harveys Lake, with the same message to “Back the Blue.” Proceeds from these signs go toward projects for the police department and the American Legion in the borough.

“With everything happening in the world today with the police departments, defunding this and that, I want to say we have an excellent police department. It’s run professionally. It’s great, and down the road, I didn’t want to see anything happening,” said Clarence Hogan, the organizer of the fundraiser and member of the Sons of the American Legion.

A few families at Harveys Lake have reached out to Newswatch 16 and told us these signs make them feel uncomfortable. They did not want to go on camera for fear of retaliation, but they say they wish the sign had a more inclusive message, like “Hate Has No Home Here,” or something else because they feel these signs are picking a side. But Organizers say that’s not the case.

“We just don’t want anything happening to our police department. It’s a small department, but like I said, it’s a great department, and I’m proud of it,” said Hogan.

“Unfortunately, there are some terrible things that go on in the world, and right now, our protection from that is our law enforcement officials. I think we need to recall that and remember that and show them that we do support them,” added Pugh.

