One person died and at least 9 others were taken to hospitals after a shooting in Washington, DC

One person is dead and at least nine others were taken to nearby hospitals early Sunday after a shooting in Washington, DC, authorities said.

In addition to the nine people transported from the scene, DC Fire and EMS said they also took two people to the hospital from locations near the shooting scene but added it’s unknown whether they are related to the shooting. At this time, officials are considering them separate incidents.

They were called to the scene shortly after midnight. The shooting took place about a block away from Fort Circle Park, according to CNN affiliate WTOP-FM.

