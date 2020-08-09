Artists make adjustments to monthly event amid ongoing pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — Studio doors in Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD) were open for the monthly ‘Open Studios’ event on Aug. 8.

It happens every second Saturday of the month. Visitors have the chance to see more than 200 artists in 22 buildings.

Some of the events were made virtual, moved to online, but in-person visits were still an option.

Many artists updated their spaces to follow government guidelines.

“I tried to make these kinds of improvements in order to make my work work,” RAD artist Naomi Rogers told News 13.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.