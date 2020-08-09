Collin Morikawa wins the 2020 PGA Championship

National-World

Collin Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship Sunday with a come-from-behind victory.

Morikawa shot a six under par score of 64 as he rallied to win the tournament at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. This is the 23-year-old’s first win at one of golf’s four majors and comes in just his second time competing in a major.

“I’m on cloud nine, I don’t know about you guys, but yeah, I’ve believed in myself since day one,” Morikawa said. “Any time you’re in the conversation of the greats, Jack, Rory, Tiger, no matter who it is, if you’re in that conversation, you’re doing something well. It doesn’t stop here. I’ve got a very good taste of what this is like, what a major championship is like.”

The PGA Championship — originally scheduled to be the second major of the year — served as the first major of 2020 after the golf world shuffled its calendar in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next scheduled major is the US Open to be played September 17 to 20, followed by the Masters to be played November 12 to 15. The 2020 Open Championship, also known as the British Open, was canceled.