Some CT state parks have closed after parking lots reached full capacity
Connecticut (WFSB) — Those that planned on taking a hike or even going to the beach today may have to make other arrangements.
CT DEEP has issued a statement saying that the following state parks have closed after their parking lots became filled to its maximum level:
Bigleow Hollow State Park, Union
Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
Powder Hollow State Park, Enfield
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
Scantic River State Park, Enfield
Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
Silver Sands State Park, Milford
Starting on August 1, all the islands owned by FirstLight Power on Candlewood Lake, including Blueberry, Skeleton, and Skull Islands, as well as two unnamed islands off Dike Point Park, are temporarily closed to the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
