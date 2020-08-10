75-mile long shadow from distant storm briefly blocked Colorado’s sunrise Tuesday

National-World

Denver, CO (KCNC) — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Goodland caught a really cool phenomenon in western Kansas at sunrise on August 4. While making their morning weather observations they spotted a shadow being cast from a distant thunderstorm.

The isolated storm was roughly 75 miles to their northeast in Norton County. It was about 35,000 feet tall and in just the right position with the rising sun to create the shadow. In addition to the great picture the shadow could also be seen on visible satellite imagery.

