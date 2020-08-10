COVID-19 pandemic highlights importance of farmers markets, Baltimore vendors say

National-World

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — As we all try to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers markets have provided an outdoor space for consumers to buy fresh, locally grown produce and products.

This week was National Farmers Market Week. It’s seven days of celebrating local farmers markets and the assets they provide to local communities.

Open every Wednesday from June through September, the Govan Farmers’ Market has a lot to offer.

Located along York Road in northeast Baltimore, it also offers a level of convenience.

“We knew this year was really important for our farmers market to open, specifically because there’s not a grocery store within walking distance,” said organizer McSweeney Anderson.

Now in its 10th year, the farmers market welcomes 200 to 300 visitors each week from the local community

“Our farmers market is one of the only places where families can purchase fresh produce, and especially families utilizing SNAP,” Anderson said.

If families who use SNAP spend $10 at the market, they are given an extra $10 to spend on fresh produce.

“Just providing access to produce isn’t enough, it has to be affordable as well,” Anderson said.

On the other side of the tables are small, local businesses who are being supported by the community.

“All the vendors get along great, we do great together, communicate together and have fun,” vendor Allen Fite said.

If you don’t live near the Govan Farmers’ Market, there are nearly 100 other across the state.

Just because National Farmers Market week is over doesn’t mean you have to stop supporting them. Many are open through the fall.

