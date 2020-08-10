Injured elderly couple saved by helicopter after being chased by cow in California

National-World

SOLANO COUNTY , CA (KOVR) — A helicopter had to be called to the rescue after an elderly couple fell while being chased by a cow in Solano County on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said this happened in the Lynch Canyon Regional Park.

It’s not clear what aggravated the cow, but the helicopter blared a siren, getting the cow to move away from the couple.

Officials were able to make it down to the trail where the couple was and determined both were injured. The couple was then airlifted to ambulances and transferred to a hospital.

No further information was released.

