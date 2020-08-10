Texas church pastor arrested for allegedly transporting child pornography

National-World

SHERMAN, TX ( KTVT) — A Denison pastor has been arrested for child pornography violations, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said Friday.

David Pettigrew, 48, was arrested Thursday for allegedly transporting child pornography.

The Denison Church of the Nazarene website says he’s been the pastor there since 2006.

He is married to a teacher and they have three children, according to his biography on the church website.

According to court documents, Pettigrew came to the attention of law enforcement officials through referrals sent by two electronic surveillance providers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Those referrals identified a computer user who uploaded suspected child pornography onto their online platforms.

Homeland Security Investigations agents executed federal search warrants at Pettigrew’s home and the Denison Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, after which, agents arrested Pettigrew.

If convicted, Pettigrew faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison.

Any members of the public with information about this case or possible victims can contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-800-804-3547 or their local law enforcement.

