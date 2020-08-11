Good Samaritan rescues boy, dies trying to save another

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WISN) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a good Samaritan died while trying to save two boys from Lake Michigan.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said a dive team was called to McKinley Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said the initial call was for two people in the water who did not resurface.

Investigators said two 14-year-old boys were in the water when they began to struggle.

A 50-year-old man saw the boys and went into the water to help them.

The good Samaritan was able to rescue one boy.

While he was attempting to save the other, both were pulled underwater.

Investigators said there were strong currents in the water at the time.

The man and teen he saved were taken to the hospital.

A dive team later recovered the second boy’s body.

He was identified Monday as Tony Bishop.

The good Samaritan died from his injuries Sunday morning.

He was identified Monday as Jesse Brock.

“The water is very dangerous. It’s a lot of fun to enjoy and a good outlet. But you have to very careful,” Battalion Chief Brian Gardner said. “You ought to have a partner with you so that you’re accountable for each other. Know your limits, don’t get in too deep and just be careful.”

No other details were immediately available.

