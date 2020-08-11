Man accused of having sexual relationship with now-pregnant daughter

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Isabella County, MI (WNEM) — Deputies said a Mid-Michigan man has admitted to having a decade-long sexual relationship with his now-pregnant daughter.

Isabella County Sheriff Deputies were called to a dispute between family members on July 30. When they arrived, they learned the dispute was because a 63-year-old Sherman Township man was accused of having sex with his 28-year-old daughter.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said that during an interview with investigators, the daughter, who has a disability, admitted to having relations with her father. The woman’s mother told deputies the daughter is now pregnant, and believes the unborn child is the result.

Deputies said that during an interview with detectives a few days later, the suspect admitted to having sexual relationships with his daughter for the last ten years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.