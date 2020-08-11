Man creates flower wall for nursing home residents

National-World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on nursing homes and care facilities and the people who live in them. Family members often can’t visit their loved ones in person.

That’s part of the reason Ryan Lytle took it upon himself to spread some joy.

Lytle’s sister works at the Laurels of GreenTree Ridge. He’s also had family members live there.

That made him want to do something. So, he delivered flowers and made a flower wall for the residents. He said he got the idea from a book.

“This book sits above a chair that I sit in,” Lytle said. “I sat back in it and it fell down, and it opened up to this page here. And it just gave me that idea that I can do that.”

Lytle said he wants to keep his project going and inspire others to do the same.

