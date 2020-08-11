Tree crashes into 3-year-old’s bedroom during Illinois storms

National-World

MOLINE, IL (WQAD ) — Trees came crashing down on cars, backyards, and houses during a severe weather storm Monday afternoon. But one Moline family says they are happy they are all safe after a tree broke off and crushed their roof.

Joseph Eckman says the branch landed on his 3 year-old daughter’s bedroom.

“She had a little secret closet I’m pretty sure is just destroyed,” explains Eckman.

Eckman says he, his 6-month pregnant wife, and his daughter were safe watching the storm from their downstairs window.

“Then all of a sudden we just heard the large crack,” Eckman recalls. “Crashed into the roof, smoke billowed out of the chimney, and we were like “Alright, that’s it”; grabbed the little one and ran to the basement.”

Eckman says after losing his small business to the pandemic, this extra bill isn’t what they needed.

“Made me realize how maybe not great it is to have 10 trees in your yard.”

Eckman says he’s in talks with their insurance company. The family will stay at nearby relatives homes in the meantime.

