Widower installs wax statue of late wife in dream home she tragically never got to see

An Indian widower has installed a life-sized wax statue of his late wife in the dream house they were building together before she died.

Businessman Srinivas Gupta unveiled the statue at a housewarming party, held last Friday at his new family home in Koppal, in the southern state of Karnataka. The property had been his late wife Madhavi’s idea — but she died in a car crash in 2017 before construction work had finished.

So to commemorate her, and lend her presence to the home, Gupta installed the statue.

Photos from the housewarming party, shared with CNN by Gupta, show the statue of Madhavi sitting on a couch wearing a pink sari and gold jewelry. It’s incredibly lifelike, down to the individual strands of hair around her temples and the lines on her skin.

“The planning for the house was all done by her and we couldn’t imagine entering this new house without her,” said Anusha, one of Gupta’s two daughters.

Madhavi and the two girls had been in the car together during the accident in 2017. Madhavi died at the scene, while her daughters sustained minor injuries.

“We had a great bond,” Anusha said. “It all happened in a few minutes when she left us. We couldn’t digest the fact that she was no longer with us.”

The new home was something Madhavi “always dreamed about,” Anusha said — and it didn’t feel right to move in without her.

Someone suggested the family get a wax statue made. So, after consulting with several people, Gupta and his daughters contacted Shridhar Murthy, an artist and sculptor based in Bangalore.

After the statue was completed and the construction done, the family finally moved in last week. Madhavi’s statue was the center of attention, with many posing on the couch beside it and posting images on social media, where the story quickly went viral.

Now, the Gupta family says they will keep the statue in the courtyard of their new home.

“She used to enjoy the outdoors,” Anusha said. “We want her to stay with us, just how she used to be.”