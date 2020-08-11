Woman killed by falling tree during Monday’s storms

National-World

PEVELY, MO (KMOV) — A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her in Pevely during Monday night’s storms.

According to police, the 51-year-old woman and a man went outside to move a Jeep canopy when the tree blew over and landed on her in the 1000 block of Sunridge Trail South.

The man was not injured during the incident.

Police later identified the woman as Tina McCutchen and said she was a longtime resident of Pevely.

