Woman survives after tree splits Georgia home in half

SPALDING COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Severe storms hit a Spalding County neighborhood in a big way on Monday.

High winds blew over several trees in the Timber Creek mobile home park off North Expressway a few miles south of Atlanta Motor Speedway. One tree fell on top of two homes, splitting them in half.

Lilia Ballona was watching television inside her home when a tree came crashing down through her kitchen.

“I had already heard the lightening and stuff, but I didn’t think much of it and then I started hearing stuff falling on the roof,” Ballona said. “I couldn’t even scream, I was more like in shock, but I just know after that my head started hurting really bad. I started shaking, I panicked; and I had a really bad pain in my stomach.”

Seconds later she called her partner who rushed home from work.

“Everything you work hard for blood, sweat and tears in this house, but maybe it’s meant to be,” Homeowner Alajuwan Foster said.

Debris also knocked down power lines and left some families with virtually nothing. Forced to rebuild without insurance.

“All that behind me is nothing but material stuff. She isn’t material, so I can’t replace that,” Foster said.

“Whatever God has planned for us. To a mansion maybe I don’t know. Hopefully, but no whatever God has planned for us,” Ballona said.

