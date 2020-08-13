First nuclear-powered aircraft carrier could be scrapped at an Alabama shipyard

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — The USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, could also be the first of its kind to be scrapped by someone other than the military and the Navy has its eyes on the Mobile River.

Since it was decommissioned in 2012, it’s been sitting in Virginia, costing the Navy and taxpayers almost a billion dollars to maintain.

The Navy wants to put out bids to deconstruct and dispose of the ship and that could happen in the Mobile River.

“The Mobile area has the infrastructure and capability to dismantle and dispose of large ships such as the enterprise,” Jeff Avery, Naval reactors affairs director said.

Removing nuclear reactors and taking them to proper disposal locations is a big part of the plan. The fuel inside is already gone, but residual chemicals may be left behind. Avery said keeping it out of our waters is top priority.

Avery said, “Since 1986, we have successfully completed 135 reactor plant disposal campaigns so we do have a track record of safety and environmental stewardship and it’s very important to us.”

If a commercial company in Mobile is chosen for the job, dismantling would start in 2024, take five years and put up to $1.6 billion dollars into that company and its workers.

A Port of Mobile spokesperson sent this statement: “From everything we’ve seen, this is a great opportunity for our shipyards to compete for these contracts and jobs creation. We are looking forward to more information in the coming months on this possible project, and plan to remain engaged in the process.”

Because of astronomical costs, the Enterprise can not be turned into a museum like the World War II battleship USS Alabama.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.