Parents report problems as classes begin in Georgia’s largest school district

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Parents are reporting technical problems as virtual classes began Wednesday in Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County.

Parents took to social media, emails, and phone calls to complain of problems at multiple grade levels. The district responded with the following statement:

While Gwinnett County Public Schools has more than 90,000 users online this morning, we know some users have reported difficulties logging into the portal and some applications. Technology staff are working to resolve these issues. If a student experiences issues, they should wait a few minutes and attempt to log in again. We have sent a message out to families with this information.

Wednesday’s virtual opening is the largest school district locally to open all online. But, students will not be virtually learning for long. In just two weeks, Gwinnett County Public Schools start to transition to in-person learning based on a plan announced last week.

The district’s superintendent and CEO J. Alvin Wilbanks said the plans were based on parents’ choices. Starting August 26, students will gradually begin to return to the school building for face-to-face instruction. About half of student’s parents chose face-to-face instruction in a July survey.

