Three people indicted after dogs maul woman to death

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — A grand jury indicted three people on reckless homicide charges after authorities say their dogs mauled a woman to death earlier this year.

Phyllis Jones, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, and Jordan’s son, Dedricz Perry, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said.

Officials say on April 22, a woman’s body was found in the 1200 block of Capital Avenue in New Chicago, a neighborhood in North Memphis. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Doris Arrington, who family and friends say went by Doris Riley.

When police arrived on the scene, they said her body had severe trauma to her legs and arms, which appeared to be animal bites. Police say she died of massive blood loss.

Officers started their investigation by canvassing the scene, which led them to a nearby house where they saw four dogs with blood on their mouths and coats. They said the animals belonged to Jones, Jordan and Perry.

Investigators said Memphis Animal Services and the Mayor’s Action Center both had received complaints about the dogs’ aggressive behavior and their ability to escape.

“I been hearing stories from people around the neighborhood say they been chasing them and they chased one man up the hill, I mean up the tree,” said Taurus Cathey, Riley’s brother-in-law.

“I have family members too and I definitely don’t want nobody getting done like that,” said a neighbor.

The three suspects bonded out of jail Tuesday, but if convicted of these charges, they could be facing anywhere from two to 12 years in prison.

“They need to give them lifetime,” said James Person who was sharing a house with Riley at the time of her death.

MAS confirms all four dogs have been euthanized.

One of the suspects went inside and refused to answer WREG’s questions when our crew stopped by her home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.