Chicago Bulls fire head coach Jim Boylen after two losing seasons
The Chicago Bulls, who haven’t won an NBA title since the 1990s, fired head coach Jim Boylen on Friday after two losing seasons.
“After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary,” said team Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas.
Boylen joined the Bulls for the 2015-2016 season as an associate head coach and took over when the Bulls fired head coach Fred Hoiberg in December 2018.
His teams went 39-84. The Bulls were 22-43 this season and didn’t qualify to play in the NBA bubble.
The six-time NBA champions haven’t won a playoff series since 2015.
“Ultimately my responsibility is to move this organization on a trajectory of success,” said Karnisovas, who was hired in April. “It has been apparent since the beginning this involves making changes.”
