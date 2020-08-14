COVID survivor walks out of California hospital after coma, 80-day-hospitalization

National-World

POMONA, CA (KABC) — After an 80-day hospitalization for COVID-19, Beatrice Marquez was able to walk out of Casa Colina Hospital in Pomona unassisted.

Marquez left the hospital and into the arms of her family.

She says she is blessed after battling the coronavirus for more than two months.

The 58-year-old with underlying health conditions says she tested positive for COVID-19 in May and fell into a coma.

She says she followed all the rules to stay safe – wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, staying home – but was admitted to a hospital with pneumonia.

She received care at three hospitals, eventually recovering enough to get off a ventilator and learning how to walk again.

“A lot of patients aren’t walking out of here,” said Dr. David Patterson. “They’re leaving, unfortunately, in wheelchairs with extended rehabilitative courses or even going to a nursing home from here. It’s truly on the level of a miracle.”

