Davenport police announce arrest of 7 alleged gang members on gun and racketeering charges

DAVENPORT, IA (WQAD) — The Davenport PD announced the arrest of 7 alleged gang members on Wednesday, August 5.

Police say a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 11 members and known associates of the Davenport-based street gang Low Riders with several federal crimes.

“The indictment indicates that the Low Riders are a criminal racketeering enterprise. According to the indictment, members and associates of the Low Riders illegally carry firearms, deal drugs, and engage in shootings of rival gang members.”-DPD

On Monday, August 10, and Tuesday, August 11, Davenport police arrested seven members and known associates of the Low Riders following the federal grand jury indictment.

The people arrested have been charged in federal and state court for several crimes including aid of racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearms charges. These charges carry maximum penalties of between 10 years and life imprisonment.

“The operation was the result of a multi-year investigation into the Low Riders criminal street gang by the Davenport Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office.”-DPD

During the operation, the Davenport Police Department, with the help of other local law enforcement agencies, executed 10 search warrants which resulted in the seizure of firearms, money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

