Man wanted in connection with Ranch2 Fire in California is believed to be ‘violent,’ police say

Authorities in Azusa, California, are searching for a man who they say intentionally started the 2,500 acre Ranch2 Fire in Los Angeles County.

Osmin Palencia, 36, is wanted in connection with the fire that Azusa Police Department, Los Angeles Country Fire Department and the US Forest Service responded to Thursday around 2:45 p.m., according to the Azusa police news release. The fire was threatening the Mountain Cove community, the release said.

As investigators began to look into the origin of the fire, they determined the fire was an act of arson.

Police say Palencia is transient and is “believed to be violent” and urge the public to use caution if they see him.

The Ranch2 Fire is 3% contained, according to the US Forest Service.