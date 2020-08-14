Police Department’s K-9 not into posing for pictures or cardio workouts

National-World

BARLING, AR (KSFM) — Barling Police Department’s (BPD) K-9 Hype isn’t into posing for pictures or doing cardio workouts these days, but she makes up for it in other ways.

BPD’s summer birthday patrol visits continued this week, and while K-9 Hype may be a little camera shy, she does her part to cheer up the kids.

On Aug. 12, BPD shared a photo on Facebook stating, “Our guys have enjoyed the community interaction. Barling K-9 Hype joined in on the fun, even though she wasn’t feeling photogenic on Monday.”

Aug. 4 was K-9 training day at BPD and K-9 Hype was not feeling it. Her handler shared photo evidence on Facebook writing, “K-9 Hype is not a fan of cardio. We feel you Hype.”

But K-9 Hype does a good job for her community and certainly deserves a pat on the head and an occasional break from cardio activity.

K-9 Hype and her handler, Officer Rowe, were recognized on July 28 at a city board meeting for their National Certifications.

