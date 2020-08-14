Police seeking suspects in Auburn Avenue shooting that left 2 dead, 12 injured

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting that left two dead and several people injured over Fourth of July weekend.

Atlanta Police were dispatched around 1 a.m. after reports of a shooting on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Investigators say, a large group of people were at that intersection engaged in a party and watching fireworks when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area.

The incident quickly escalated into an altercation between a number of people that ended in gunfire, leaving 12 people injured and two dead.

Anyone with information on the individual and vehicle in the images to call Crime Stoppers.

