State trooper fired after officer-involved shooting, charged with murder

Screven County, GA (WGCL) — A Georgia State Trooper was fired on Friday after an officer involved shooting incident early August in southeast Georgia.

Tropper Jacob G. Thompson was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in Screven County on August 7. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety they terminated Thompson due to his “negligence or inefficiency in performing assigned duties; or commission of a felony.”

Thompson joined the force on July 28, 2013. He will be booked into the Screven County Jail.

The GBI was called in to investigate this incident; stay with CBS46 News as details become available.

