Syracuse University mistakenly sends out dozens of acceptance letters

If you received a letter of acceptance from Syracuse University, you may want to hold off celebrating.

Due to a technical error, the school mistakenly sent dozens of emails on Thursday evening congratulating applicants on their acceptance to the university, along with visa transfer instructions intended for international students.

“A short time ago, our team prepared an email that was intended to be distributed to a very small number of people. Inadvertently, and due to an error with our technology, this message was sent to you, as well as several others, none of whom were intended to receive this notification,” said Maurice A. Harris, dean of admissions at the university, in a follow-up email to the recipients.

Harris went on to apologize for the mistake and assured patrons that the school has taken measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

This mistake isn’t the first of its kind in higher education. In 2015, Carnegie Mellon’s admission office mistakenly sent acceptance letters to 800 applicants to the school’s prestigious master’s program in computer science — only to reject them hours later.

Just last year, a similar incident happened at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, which sent out upward 430 incorrect acceptance letters, according to the Tampa Bay Times.