Woman says winning almost $200,000 will help her care for her family

Kings Mountain, NC (WGHP) — Deborah Seay, of Kings Mountain, said a $186,766 Cash 5 jackpot will help her take care of her family and allow her to look toward a dream of having a lake house, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My brother passed away last year, so my 85-year-old mother came to live with me,” Seay said. “I adopted my autistic grandchild June the 10th, and my older son has a disability.”

Seay, who worked at the Salvation Army for 20 years and now works as an apartment manager, decided to take a chance on a Cash 5 ticket for the Aug. 3 drawing after her coworkers and tenants shared that they played the game.

So, on her way home from work, she stopped at the Silver Express on East King Street in Kings Mountain and bought a single Quick Pick ticket.

The next afternoon as she sat on her porch, Seay cleaned out old receipts from her wallet to find her Cash 5 ticket.

“I pulled out the numbers, and I looked, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” she recalled. “So I called my baby son out on the deck, and I showed him the phone and showed him the ticket.”

Seay claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $132,137.

“I just like the idea of knowing that I have that money in case something happens because so many people are depending on me,” Seay said. “I want a house in Denver one day up on the lake, and eventually I think that I’m gonna get there.”

