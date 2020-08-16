Crews help pull hiker suffering from bee stings reaction from trail

National-World

Burlington, CT (WFSB) — A hiker is expected to be okay after having an adverse reaction when he sustained multiple bee stings.

According to Burlington Fire officials, first responders were called to the blue/yellow trail in the area of Tory’s Den Hiking Trail just after 11 a.m. for a report of a hiker that was experiencing a medical emergency.

As crews were en route to the scene, the 911 dispatch center was able to pinpoint the hiker’s location by tracking the GPS location from the caller’s cell phone, which showed that he was about 1.5 miles into the trail.

First responders arrived to the trail area off of Greer Road and were eventually met by the victim’s family, who led them into the wooded area.

Firefighters operating ATVs entered the trail through a different entrance, which was located on private property, to assist with recovery efforts.

It took responders about fifteen minutes to make contact with the victim, who was located on top of a face cliff and suffering from an anaphylaxis reaction after sustaining multiple bee stings.

Due to the patient’s condition, additional resources were requested from surrounding towns to assist with removing the patient from the woods and also cover calls that came into the Burlington Fire Department’s station.

Upon further evaluation, it was determined that the patient was able to walk out with the help of first responders and reached the entrance of the trail in twenty minutes.

The hiker was then placed into an ambulance where he received further treatment.

Members of the Terryville and Harwinton Volunteer Fire Departments, CT State Police, and Farmington Police responded to the scene to assist.

