Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins creates ‘COVID Go Away’ corn maze

Saginaw, MI (WNEM ) — Like many of us, Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins is ready for this pandemic to be over.

“In the past, we’ve done farmers feel the world, support our veterans, and things along that line,” said Gerald Johnson, owner.

The pumpkin farm created a 13-acre corn maze and wrote “COVID Go Away” right in the middle.

“Just like everybody, we’re tired on the COVID, so we thought we would put that in out corn maze this year,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he hopes it serves as a reminder to people that its still out here.

“It’s still out there, we still have to be careful, we still need to wear masks where needed, and just be aware of it and take reasonable precautions,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the pumpkin farm will open this fall with safety precautions.

“We’re gonna work to keep the place safe, ad try to do the social distancing, and keep everything clean,” Johnson said.

Anyone who wants to venture through the maze can head to the farm, located at 4715 N Portsmouth Road in Saginaw, when it opens on Sept. 12.

