Three police officers shot in Texas while responding to call at a home

Three police officers in Cedar Park, Texas, were shot while responding to a call at a home Sunday, according to a tweet from the police department.

The officers are in stable condition at a local hospital, the department said in a later tweet.

The subject is barricaded in a home, the tweet said.

Several law enforcement agencies are on scene.

Cedar Park is an Austin suburb.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

