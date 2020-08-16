Teen hockey player tests positive for COVID after playing in tournament in CT

National-World

Connecticut (WFSB) — Officials say a teenage hockey player was diagnosed with the coronavirus after recently participating in a tournament in Connecticut.

According to officials with The Rink at Exeter in Exeter, NH, staff members were informed by a contact tracing company on Monday, August 10 that a 14-year-old male player that recently visited the rink had tested positive for COVID-19.

The player, who has not been identified, had attended a private camp, put on by a private company, at their building on August 3 and 4.

Prior to attending the camp, the teen had attended a tournament somewhere in Connecticut on July 31 through August 2.

On Tuesday, August 4, the family of the player was notified that teammates he played with in the tournament in Connecticut had tested positive for the virus and was immediately pulled out of the camp to be tested for COVID-19.

While his family members’ tests came back negative, his test yielded a positive result.

Officials say that the teen was the only player from the Connecticut tournament that attended the camp in New Hampshire.

The director of the camp in New Hampshire was also informed of the positive test and reached out to everyone that may have come in contact with the player.

So far, The Rinks at Exeter have not yet been made aware of any other players or personnel from the camp that have tested positive for the virus.

Officials with The Rinks at Exeter add:

“The health and safety of all of our guests at the Rinks at Exeter is our top priority. We extensively clean and sanitize our facility between games and clinics, including locker rooms, bathrooms and common spaces. We ask that everyone entering the building wear a mask, especially when you are unable to practice social distancing. The Rinks at Exeter continues to work with state and local health officials to ensure that our facility operates according to the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of New Hampshire.”

In response to the recent events in New Hampshire, the president of the New Hampshire Amateur Hockey Association, Matt Roy, issued a statement, which reads in part:

“New Hampshire Amateur Hockey (NHAHA) is the exclusive affiliate of USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport of amateur youth hockey. As such, NHAHA can only regulate the sport through its affiliated membership. Private facilities, rinks, and/or arenas do not fall within the purview of NHAHA nor do we regulate (or provide oversight to) what individuals or organizations these facilities conduct business with or rent their facilities to.

NHAHA requires its member programs abide by the guidelines recommended by the CDC, the State of NH Guidelines on Amateur and Youth Sports, as well as the guidelines from the various municipalities our members reside. We espouse for the safe play of the sport of ice hockey and remain in constant communication with our members on the changing safeguards for that play. USA Hockey does not permit unsanctioned play by organizations or individuals not affiliated with NHAHA. It is the recommendation of NHAHA that tournaments, games, and on-ice activities be sanctioned by USA Hockey and further recommends participants be vigilant of the guidelines as issued by these various governmental agencies. Above all, we want all participants to be safe in their hockey experiences.

For any additional questions or concerns, please contact NHAHA President Matt Roy at president@nhhockey.com.”

Kathleen Shea, Director of Operations for Champions for Champions Ice Management in Cromwell, CT, stated that their rink has been closed since July 25 so that they could repair their rink.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Connecticut Hockey Conference President Chuck Wilkerson and the CT Department of Public Health for further comment.

