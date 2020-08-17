Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

National-World

OLD FORGE, PA (WNEP) — Flames gutted a home in Lackawanna County Monday morning.

It started around 9:40 a.m. in a home on East Morton Street in Old Forge.

Several streets in the area were closed as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

