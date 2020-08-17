Worst wildfire week in Colorado since 2002

National-World

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 Pinpoint Meteorologists say this week points toward the worst wildfire week since 2002.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, were the worst two days.

Here are the factors:

Vegetation/Fuels: Driest since 2002

Hot, Dry, Windy Index: 97th percentile

Energy Release Components (ERC): above 97th percentile, highest since 2002

Afternoon dewpoints: in the 20s (very dry)

Mountain temps running 10 degrees above normal every day

Denver in the 90s the next 7-10 days

Could be 2 weeks or more before significant rain in Denver

Monsoon gone

2002 is really the benchmark drought year in Colorado featuring the Hayman Wildfire, the biggest (acres) in Colorado history

100% of Colorado was in a drought

