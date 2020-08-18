Denver councilwoman proposes bill to replace Denver police with ‘Peace Force’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, CO (KCNC) — Denver City Councilwoman Candi Cdebaca has drafted a bill to replace the Denver Police Department with a ‘Peace Force.’ If approved by city council, the bill would put the decision before voters in a special election in November.

Denver City Council plans to vote on the bill Monday night. In an interview with the Denver Post, Cdebaca said she does not expect the bill to pass. Instead, she said the measure will force council members to vote publicly on the issue.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded to Cdebaca’s bill on social media, calling it, “a reckless and irresponsible proposal.”

“I firmly stand by the men and woman of our police department and will continue to hold accountable those who step over the line when dealing with the public,” Hancock said in a tweet on Friday.

Cdebaca’s ‘Peace Force’ proposal focuses on proactive strategies to prevent conflict and reduce violence. The bill says members of the force will not have immunity unless use of force is deemed necessary for self-defense or the defense of others.

The bill adds that most officers in the peacekeeping service will not be armed or have arrest powers.

“In particular, triage systems will be developed so that situations involving nonviolent, addiction, minor accidents and infractions, mental health crises and any situations that do not require it, are not responded to with armed officers unless a specific assessment is made that an armed response is warranted,” the bill states.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.