Lakers wear red MAGA-like hats but the message asks for justice for Breonna Taylor

LeBron James and other Los Angeles Lakers sent a message on Tuesday as they arrived at the arena.

Ahead of their playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers, players from the Lakers were seen wearing red hats, which looked like MAGA hats worn by supporters of President Donald Trump.

But the text on the hats reads: “Make America Great Again Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

Following the deaths of Taylor and George Floyd, NBA players have been vocal in their calls for social justice. When the season resumed, most players knelt during the national anthem while wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts.

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police in her apartment during a flawed forced-entry raid in the early morning hours of March 13. None of the officers involved has been charged with a crime.

The office of the Kentucky Attorney General is investigating the incident.

James told reporters in July that NBA players were focusing on the case.

“I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that’s going on with that situation,” James said.

The Lakers are the top seed in the Western Conference for the NBA playoffs. On Tuesday night they played their first game against the Trail Blazers.