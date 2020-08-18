McCloskeys to speak at Republican National Convention, report says

National-World

St. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Mark and Patricia McCloskey will be speaking at the Republican National Convention, according to a report.

The Central West End residents were seen pointing guns at protesters outside their home in late June. The demonstrators were marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

Both are facing charges of one count of unlawful use of a weapon – flourishing. Their attorney says they were protecting their home and property.

Several Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson have said the couple should not be charged.

