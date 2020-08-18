Police: 14-year-old boy arrested after fatally hitting 82-year-old Milwaukee man with car

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating after an 82-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday, Aug. 17.

Authorities say the driver first hit an unoccupied parked vehicle before striking the man on the sidewalk around 26th and Lapham around 1:40 p.m.

The pedestrian, an 82-year-old Milwaukee man, was trapped underneath the car.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died to to his injuries.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle, a 14-year-old boy, and the passenger — a 25-year-old woman — were arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

