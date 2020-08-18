Virginia state senator turns herself in to face charges in connection with the dismantling of a Confederate monument

National-World

Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas turned herself in to the Portsmouth, Virginia, sheriff’s office Tuesday, a day after she was charged in connection with the partial dismantling of a Confederate monument that left a man injured.

Lucas has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000, spokesman Col. Marvin Waters told CNN. She was released on a personal recognizance bond Tuesday afternoon, Waters added, meaning the senator did not have to post bail.

Lucas is one of 14 people charged as a result of a June incident that led to “life threatening” and “permanent injury” of a man, police previously announced. All but one of the individuals facing charges have turned themselves in and have been released on personal recognizance bonds, Waters said.

Among those charged were a Portsmouth school board member, local NAACP chapter members, and three public defenders.

The charges have drawn condemnation from the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, along with other Democratic officials, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Lucas has been a member of the state senate since 1992, her biography says. She became the first Black woman to serve as president pro tempore of the state senate, according to the Virginia Senate Democrats Facebook page.

Lucas’ attorney Don Scott Jr. said she attended the demonstration against a Confederate monument early in the afternoon and stayed for “no longer than 30 minutes.”

It was later that evening on June 10 when the man, Chris Green, became severely injured, CNN previously reported.

“I expect that the senator will be vindicated,” said Scott, who is also a Democratic state house delegate, representing the state’s 80th District, which includes Portsmouth. “She is a strong woman, her head (has been) up high the whole time.”

According to Scott, the Portsmouth Police Department “totally went around” the commonwealth’s attorney’s office when it sought the arrest warrants, noting that Lucas’ arrest warrant was filed just a day before she was to head back to Richmond to preside over the Senate.

“The entire way this investigation was conducted is indicative of how things would happen in a third world country or kangaroo court,” he said.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office released a statement Tuesday explaining that a “police officer swearing information, under oath, to a magistrate to obtain warrants is the traditional process frequently utilized by the Portsmouth Police within the Portsmouth Police Department.”

However, the office said that it still has not received any investigative results from Portsmouth Police that are required to make a decision on whether to formally indict any of the 14 individuals charged Monday.

CNN has reached out to the Portsmouth Police Department for further comment on why those results have not been sent yet.

Stephanie Morales, the commonwealth’s attorney for the city, has also been listed as a witness in the police department’s probable cause summary, which presents a possible conflict of interest, the office noted in the release.

“If served with a subpoena, it is our office’s intent to file a motion a quash the subpoena, as Mrs. Morales was not on scene to be an eyewitness to any of the matters listed,” it said.

Scott said he believes Lucas’ next court appearance will be on Sept. 4, when a trial date will be set. He added that Lucas herself will “more than likely” not appear due to her legislative duties.