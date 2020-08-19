Eleven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon; 203 new cases statewide

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 408.

Health officials also reported 203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide on Wednesday.

There’s been 23,870 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon during the pandemic. There have been more than 472,000 negative tests, according to OHA.

The deaths reported Wednesday were:

A 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 16, at the hospital.

An 83-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 15, in her home.

A 99-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 18, in her home.

A 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 9, in her residence.

A 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 13, at the hospital.

A 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 16 and died on August 11, in her home.

An 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on August 11, at the hospital.

A 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 1, at the hospital.

An 88-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 25, at the hospital.

A 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 8, at the hospital.

An 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on August 10, after close contact with a confirmed case and died on August 14, in her home.

Each patient had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

The news cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Clackamas (15)

Columbia (3)

Crook (1)

Deschutes (4)

Douglas (1)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (24)

Jefferson (9)

Josephine (2)

Klamath (1)

Lane (5)

Linn (3)

Malheur (10)

Marion (30)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (41)

Polk (4)

Tillamook (1)

Umatilla (11)

Union (3)

Washington (25)

Yamhill (7)

OHA also issued its weekly reported Wednesday, which showed 1,936 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 16, down from the previous week’s total of 2,122. In addition, 31 deaths were reported, down from last week’s toll of 39.

During that week the percentage of tests positive was stable at 5.4 percent, while new hospitalizations fell to 115 from 143 last week.

About two-thirds of cases reported contact with a confirmed case, most commonly from someone in their household. Outbreaks in care facilities and workplaces continue to be reported and investigated by local public health authorities, but a large number of new cases are “sporadic,” meaning that no source for the case was identified.

