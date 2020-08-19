Hacker hijacks St. Louis County police board Zoom meeting with porn video

National-World

CLAYTON, MO (KCTV) — A routine St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners meeting took a sexually explicit turn Tuesday.

A hacker hijacked the Zoom meeting and pornography popped up all over the screen.

It happened during a slideshow presentation. While flipping through the slides, the screen went black and a porn video began playing on the screener.

The presenter quickly tried to bounce back from the interruption.

“That’s uncomfortable. So we’ve been involved in a… I’m really sorry it’s hard to recover from something like that honestly,” the presenter can be heard saying during the meeting.

St. Louis County police said the video appeared on the computer of someone participating in the meeting but it wasn’t a board member.

They are looking at ways to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

