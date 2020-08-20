City of Lexington files lawsuit regarding removal of Confederate monument

National-World

WGHP (WGHP) — The City of Lexington has filed legal action with the courts regarding the removal of the Confederate monument in Uptown Lexington.

For weeks, crowds have surrounded the Confederate monument in Uptown Lexington in a show of support or protest.

Last month, the Lexington City Council unanimously approved a resolution to present to the county commissioners requesting the removal of the Confederate statue from its current location.

The city is taking matters into their own hands after the Davidson County Commissioners said they would not remove the Confederate monument in Lexington.

