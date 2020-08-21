Milwaukee police look to identify man who pointed gun at bus driver

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT ) — Milwaukee police are still searching for a man who pulled a gun on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver.

MCTS says the man got angry over a face mask.

MCTS Union President James Macon says he wants MCTS to have their own police to keep drivers safe.

He says this isn’t the first time it’s happened, and it won’t be the last unless we do something.

“Something has to be done about security.”

Macon says his drivers aren’t safe.

Tuesday morning near Capitol and Atkinson, a man pulled a gun on the bus driver.

MCTS says he was mad about having to put on a face mask.

Macon says his drivers are worried.

“We’ve got people dying for this virus that work in transportation, so drivers are scared,” said Macon. “And the company can sit there and say they’re not scared, but why are they sitting at home?”

Macon says drivers are deemed essential, but aren’t protected.

“Put your mask on, what’s so hard about that?

Patricia Rand is a regular MCTS passenger who says she also worries about drivers staying healthy because it’s her only form of transportation.

“They gotta protect themselves too,” said Rand. “If the transit don’t protect themselves, who’s going to take us around to where we need to go to?”

Macon says they’re not just worried about the pandemic.

MCTS security is limited, and is usually late when called.

It’s why he wants them to have their own police.

“We’ve had buses that have been shot up and gotten in between shootouts. So the problem is we need better security. There is no reason that Marquette and UWM have their own police force, and we can’t even get our own transit police,” said Macon. “And that’s what we need because the police can’t do everything. Something has to be done.”

MPD is asking anyone with any information on this incident to please call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Macon says the driver is trying to relax after this situation, but she’s doing okay.

MCTS asks people to please wear a mask and do not argue with your bus driver.

MCTS released the following statement on the incident:

“MPD and MCTS are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who threatened a hero bus driver who was simply doing their job during these tough times. The safety of our employees and riders is our highest priority. Please wear your mask and do not argue with your bus driver. We all want to be safe.”

