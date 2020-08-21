OKDHS receives 10,000 inquiries about adopting Jordan, the child who wishes to have a family

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — Jordan’s one wish is to have a family, and 10,000 people want to make that wish come true.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has received around 10,000 inquiries from folks asking how they can adopt nine-year-old Jordan.

This happy news is not surprising. KFOR has been flooded with emails and phones calls asking about Jordan.

Most of the calls and emails are from folks throughout Oklahoma and across the nation who want to adopt Jordan, and many others are from people who want to help the young man or send a kind message of support to him.

When KFOR Reporter Lacey Lett asked Jordan what his wishes would be if he were given three wishes, Jordan said he only needed one.

“To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” Jordan said.

Jordan lives in a group home. He longs for the comfort of a safe, happy home and the unconditional love of a parent.

“The reason it’s important is because so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to,” Jordan said. “I hope one of y’all pick me.”

Christopher Marlowe, Jordan’s OKDHS Permanency Planning Worker, said he is in the process of reading through profiles to select the right family for Jordan.

Jordan has been in foster care for six years and has moved around countless times.

“We’ve had a couple of families that expressed interest in adoption but after we did disclosures, the families decided that it wasn’t the right fit for them or their family at this time, so we’ve had some difficulty finding placement for him,” Marlowe said.

Many of the children featured on KFOR’s weekly series “A Place To Call Home” have a special physical or behavioral health need, often because of the trauma they’ve endured. Such is the case for Jordan.

“Even for a child that’s been through custody, he’s been through a whole lot compared to most of our kids,” he said.

Jordan has a brother, Braison, who was adopted last year. Jordan is now without parents and apart from Braison.

Marlowe says they are hoping to reconnect the two brothers.

“His brother’s adoptive family has been agreeable to that and even if things go well, they said they would be willing to take them out on day passes so they could spend some good quality time together,” he said.

It’s Jordan’s hope that he too will have parents.

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don’t really care,” Jordan said.

DHS says they really need foster families right now that can take care of older children, sibling groups and children with special needs.

