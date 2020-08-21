Police standoff with possible armed man passes 36th hour in Baltimore

National-World

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — A standoff between police and a possibly armed man continues over 36 hours later in east Baltimore on Thursday.

Police responded at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night to a home in the 1700 block of East Chase Street to investigate a possible armed person.

Officers learned from a witness that a person inside the home was armed with a gun and had discharged the weapon inside the home.

Erring on the side of caution, officers cordoned off the area surrounding the 1700 block of East Chase Street to ensure the safety of citizens and police personnel.

Police said they don’t believe the community is in danger at this time and this person may be undergoing a behavioral crisis.

Police officers conducted door-to-door visits with residents on the block.

Residents were given the option to leave or shelter in place, they said.

“We appreciate the continued cooperation and patience from the community as we work to peacefully resolve this matter,” police said Thursday.

