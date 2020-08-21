Seven Mile Casino plans outdoor reopening under massive tent

National-World

CHULA VISTA, CA (KSWB ) — Seven Mile Casino, a South Bay card room known for its hands of blackjack, poker and baccarat, is less than a week away from reopening to the public.

The card room returns following a vote made two weeks ago by the Chula Vista City Council, clearing the way for businesses to expand all outdoor operations.

As far as the casino is concerned, that vote was a jackpot.

“We saw some amazing innovations happening with restaurants here in San Diego and we thought to ourselves, ‘Hey, let’s do this outside,” casino spokesman Brad Samuel said. “We can do it safely and have a lot of fun while doing it.”

Seven Mile officially reopens for outside gambling on Aug. 25. From then on, it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, casino officials say.

In the past several weeks, the casino, owned by Stones South Bay Corp., took on a significant undertaking to transform part of their parking lot at 285 Bay Blvd. into a new gambling joint. That included moving all of its tables from inside to under a 5,500-square-foot outdoor tent, Samuel said.

“We started with a tent company that does a lot of stuff for the Oscars,” he said. “We got our crew to start imagining how we can bring the outdoors out here.”

Those hoping to draw a winning hand will be screened before ever stepping foot inside. Indoor tables are expected to be distanced; dividers have been installed; and both dealers and customers are expected to wear face coverings, according to Samuel.

But even in a changed environment, there is joy in reopening the card room to allow the casino’s more than 250 employees to get back to work.

“There was nothing better than being able to say we’re reopening, we need you,” Samuel said. “We’re getting the family back together.”

