Brand new virtual pharmacies proving popular

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — During this health pandemic, health care systems like Geisinger started offering virtual pharmacy services as a way for patients to connect with pharmacists from home.

“It’s been wonderful having, especially with the video appointments with patients, to be able to see the patient. It makes it a lot more personal to be able to have a full appointment like that as opposed to doing just a phone call,” said pharmacist Dr. Amanda Popko of Geisinger Community Care.

Barbara Ortiz of Wilkes-Barre who says the virtual pharmacy been a lifesaver. Recently diagnosed as a diabetic, she has two children at home and says the experience has been a good one.

“It was easier. I didn’t have to sit in the pharmacy and wait, sometimes you wait for prescriptions for two hours, 45 minutes.”

Health officials said these virtual pharmacies may be brand new, but already they are proving to be popular services, ones they believe will be around a long time.

“If they don’t want to come into the clinic for any reason and they have the ability to see us virtually, it is a great opportunity for our patients and a great option,” said LeeAnn Webster, a Geisinger director.

The pharmacists are embedded in primary care offices to better help patients manage their chronic health conditions.

Virtual pharmacy services also allow pharmacists to physically see medications and help identify any potential issues with interactions or find them less easier and less expensive ways to take their medicine.

Patients who use virtual pharmacy services can also opt for mail-order prescription programs, and while some say there’s not as much personal connection with virtual health services, Barbara Ortiz disagrees.

“It means a lot to me that they take that time out to get personal with their patients and not treat them like just patients. Like I said, she’s like a friend to me and I appreciate that.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.