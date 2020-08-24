Coast Guard: 2 boats carrying 11 people collide east of Astoria-Megler Bridge

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) — Eleven people were rescued after two boats collided near the Astoria-Megler Bridge Monday morning.

The Coast Guard said the boats collided on the Washington side, just east of the bridge, at around 8:50 a.m.

One boat was a 20-foot recreational vessel carrying five people, and the other was a commercial vessel that was carrying six people.

All 11 people ended up in the water.

Only one person was hurt. The Coast Guard said that person was experiencing shortness of breath.

The Coast Guard said Good Samaritans helped rescue the people in the water.

Both boats sunk quickly after the collision, according to the Coast Guard.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.